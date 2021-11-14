'Pretty awesome': Spokane-based brand lands collaboration with Seattle Seahawks

The Great PNW has a deal with the Seattle Seahawks this season to make shirts, hats, sweatshirts and stickers.

SPOKANE, Wash — Earlier this year, Joel Barbour got an e-mail from someone with the Seattle Seahawks. A couple hours later, he was on the phone with that Seahawks representative.

Barbour founded The Great PNW - a lifestyle brand based in Spokane - back in 2013. After that call with the Seahawks, he had landed the brand's first deal with a professional sports team.

"We've always let people come to us," Barbour said. "It was pretty awesome to see that like, 'Oh, great, the Seahawks. They finally know who we are.' And that was pretty awesome."

Barbour said they came up with 20 designs that both he and the Seahawks liked, but due to licensing rules with the NFL, they had to cut down the selection to six final designs. Starting on Oct. 25, the merchandise hit the shelves in Lumen Field's Pro Shop, as well as going live on The Great PNW's website.

So far, Barbour said the merchandise has been a hit.

"I know opening day we sold like 500 units, it was some of the best selling stuff in the pro shop," he said. "People around town even, when they see [the merchandise], the feedback even on social media, Instagram, they're just so happy that this collaboration has happened. Especially our existing customers. [They] are just like, 'This is so awesome.'"

The collaboration goes for the rest of the season, and Barbour said he hopes to continue it into the future. The success his brand has seen so far also has him thinking about other possible sports collaborations in the future.