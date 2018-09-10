PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman has filed a $1.56 million lawsuit against a central Oregon McDonald's restaurant, claiming her teen was badly burned after being served a cup of water that was too hot.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit filed last week by Shirelle Thomas in Multnomah County Circuit Court seeks $10,000 in medical bills and related expenses, $50,000 in future expenses and $1.5 million for pain and suffering.

The lawsuit doesn't list the water temperature or explain if the 14-year-old girl spilled the water on herself or someone spilled it onto her at the Madras McDonald's in July 2017.

The suit claims the teen suffered "partial thickness burns" to her abdomen, groin and inner thighs.

It lists the McDonald's corporation and the individual franchise, Taylor Enterprises, as defendants.

Neither returned messages seeking comment.

