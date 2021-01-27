Production of Olympia Beer paused as demand declines

After spending years trying to bring the iconic beer back to be brewed locally, the company has not found a solution to reduced sales.

TUMWATER, Wash. — Production of Olympia Beer will be temporarily paused following a decline in sales.

On Tuesday, the company posted that it spent "several years" trying to bring the iconic beer back to be brewed locally. However, the company "witnessed a growing decline" in the demand for the beer.

"Sadly, we have not been able to find a solution to the challenges posed by reduced beer sales and have had to make the difficult decision of temporarily pausing production of Olympia Beer," the company posted on Instagram. "We remain committed to finding the best solution to keep brewing Olympia Beer in the future."