x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area

The new Crumbl Cookies will be built at 7808 N. Division St. in Spokane.
Credit: Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!

According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens.

While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene to enjoy the plethora of recipes Crumbl has to offer, such as milk chocolate chip, banana cream pie, yellow sugar and others.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Vintage Print celebrates grand opening in Spokane

Before You Leave, Check This Out