New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area

The new Crumbl Cookies will be built at 7808 N. Division St. in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!

According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens.

While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene to enjoy the plethora of recipes Crumbl has to offer, such as milk chocolate chip, banana cream pie, yellow sugar and others.

