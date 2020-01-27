SPOKANE, Wash. — Natural Grocers has announced the opening date of its new location on Spokane's South Hill as Feb. 19.

The new store will be located on East 29th Avenue in the old Hastings building.

The store will gold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, according to a news release.

Natural Grocers already has locations in North Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. Natural Grocers is a chain of grocery stores that sells organic produce, free range food, health coaching and more.

Natural Grocers paid more than $2,800 in fees to the City of Spokane for a commercial building remodel, according to city permits.

