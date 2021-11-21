Mayor Woodward issues proclamation to expand Small Business Saturday

The proclamation will have "Small Business Saturday" expanded to five Saturdays from late November to mid-December.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has proclaimed the next four Saturdays as “Small Business Saturday.” The proclamation meant to support over 10,000 small businesses during the holiday season in Spokane began on Nov. 20 and will continue Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

Typically, “Small Business Saturday” in Spokane occurs the weekend after Thanksgiving when holiday shopping picks up momentum.

In her proclamation, Woodward asserted the importance of small businesses in the Spokane area, citing them as major factors in boosting the area’s economy amidst a global pandemic.

“During this year’s holiday shopping experience, it remains important to support our local businesses by showing patience, wearing face coverings to protect others, and practicing kindness to owners and employees who are relying on our community to keep their doors open for business,” Woodward said.

Woodward cited information from the United States Small Business Administration in her document, which counts 30.7 million small businesses in the U.S., representing 99.9% of all businesses with employees in the United States and creating 1.5 million jobs annually.

The mayor also took to twitter to share the decree, urging residents to “eat, drink and shop local” while browsing Lucky Vintage and Pretty Things at 1406 S Inland Empire Way.

