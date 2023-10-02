STCU's Love Local Monthly Giveaway

KREM is partnering with STCU for our Love Local campaign

Sponsored:

Emily, Alicia and the team at Page 42 bookstore are dedicated to impacting our community through the power of books. With a diverse selection of used books, movies, and games, the team at Page 42 are sure to brighten your day. Located in the heart of Spokane, at 2174 N Hamilton St, Spokane, WA 99207.

STCU’s Love Local Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the STCU’s Love Local Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to residents of Washington and Idaho who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KREM-TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., STCU and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. Anyone who has won a KREM-TV contest or sweepstakes within 90 days prior to the start date of this Sweepstakes is not eligible to enter or win.

How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00 a.m. (PST) on June 1st, 2023 and end at 8:00 a.m. (PST) on July 1st, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the STCU’s Love Local Sweepstakes official registration page on Sponsor’s website (https://www.krem.com/article/news/community/love-local-stcu/293-6b848437-0abf-4744-8813-72383e746731) completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive emails from Sponsor, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. Limit one (1) entry per person per drawing. Entries not selected in a drawing will not roll over to subsequent drawings; entrants must separately enter each drawing in which they wish to participate. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

Winner Selection. On or around July 1st, 2023, three (3) winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Prizes and Odds.

Each winner will receive a $100 gift certificate redeemable at Crush Coffee.

Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes. The prize is not transferable or assignable or redeemable for cash. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. On or around July 1st, 2023, the winners will be notified at the email address or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to winner notification within 24 hours. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond to email notification within such time period, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner will be personally contacted by STCU, and arrangements will be made for prize retrieval.

Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or in its sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of STCU including cancellations, delays, rescheduling, or closings. Winners agree to the use of their name and likeness in publicity without notice or any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering the sweepstakes, each winner acknowledges that STCU and Sponsor have the right to publicize and broadcast their name, voice, and likeness, the fact that they won, and all matters incidental thereto. By entering this sweepstakes, each entrant releases STCU, Sponsor, and each of STCU’s and Sponsor’s respective directors, officers, employees, agents, and subsidiaries from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands arising from or in connection with its lawful actions in conducting the sweepstakes.

Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

Sponsor. STCU's Love Local Sweepstakes is sponsored by KREM-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after December 30, 2023) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit /prize-center or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable) to STCU's Love Local Sweepstakes, 4103 S. Regal Street, Spokane, WA 99223. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Katrina Bosma at kbosma@krem.com