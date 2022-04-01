US-95 bridge construction over Northwest Boulevard begins Monday

During the bridge's construction, southbound drivers will not have access to the left turn lane on the bridge or downtown via Northwest Boulevard.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Several bridges across the Coeur d’Alene area will be repaired this summer, starting with the US-95 bridge over Northwest Boulevard on Monday.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), construction projects and repairs around some roads in the Coeur d’Alene area will begin on Monday, April 4, on the US-95 bridge structure. Road crews will be painting the steel railing and replacing the surface of the US-95 bridge.

The project is expected to last two months to complete. During the bridge's construction, southbound drivers will not have access to the left turn lane on the bridge or downtown via Northwest Boulevard.

During the summer, ITD will also be working on constructing and repairing more bridges in the Coeur d’Alene area, including the Spokane River Bridge on US-95.

Other local bridges that will be repaired during the spring and summer seasons include the following:

Potlatch Hill Road: starting in early May, road crews will close one lane of the bridge on Potlatch Hill Road, where it crosses over Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive and provides access to the Terraces at Lake Coeur d’Alene. Temporary signals will be in place for one month to control one lane of traffic.

starting in early May, road crews will close one lane of the bridge on Potlatch Hill Road, where it crosses over Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive and provides access to the Terraces at Lake Coeur d’Alene. Temporary signals will be in place for one month to control one lane of traffic. Seventh Street over I-90: starting in June, Seventh Street over I-90 will close, and traffic will be detoured to Ninth Street for one month.

starting in June, Seventh Street over I-90 will close, and traffic will be detoured to Ninth Street for one month. I-90 over Wolf Lodge Creek: will be sealed to prevent damage from the weather in early June. Crews will close one lane in each direction for one month.

will be sealed to prevent damage from the weather in early June. Crews will close one lane in each direction for one month. Greensferry Road: starting in late July, crews will close one lane in each direction on the Greensferry Road overpass in Post Falls for a few days. Road crews will work on joints that allow the bridge to expand and contract with the weather.

Some drivers will see longer or shorter delays depending on the bridge location and the type of work being done in each area, as some work zones are scheduled to be in place for a few days and others for a few months.