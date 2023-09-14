Construction for Maple St. Bridge ahead of schedule, new detours added

Major Spokane road projects TJ Meenach Drive and Maple St. Bridge are ahead of schedule.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Traffic in west Spokane will be impacted after the Maple St. Bridge and TJ Meenach Drive continue to undergo construction.

City officials say crews are now ahead of schedule on the TJ Meenach Drive and Maple St. Bridge projects. Construction will now work on the northbound lanes of the Maple St. Bridge.

Here are the latest detours for the two roadways.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 16, one traffic lane will be open in each direction on TJ Meenach Drive at Northwest Blvd.

Traffic detours will be in place until Oct. 6

Southbound-only lanes will be closed overnight at 8 p.m. and open at 6 a.m.

Northbound-only lanes will be fully closed at all hours starting Monday, Sept. 18, to Friday, Oct. 6

Guided routes will be available to help drivers navigate the detours.

The Maple Street Bridge project will take about 10 weeks. Officials expect the project to be completed around mid-November. Crews will work overnight as often as possible to keep out of the way of traffic. Drivers are encouraged to find other routes.

