Alternate designs on North-South Freeway open for public feedback

WSDOT is hosting a workshop for alternatives on two North-South Freeway designs, including a westbound I-90 off-ramp to Altamont Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two designs of the North-South Freeway will be up for feedback from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT is hosting a workshop for alternatives on two North-South Freeway designs, including a westbound I-90 off-ramp to Altamont Street. The workshop takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hive.

The workshop is open to feedback from the public. There will also be an online survey open for people who would like to provide input on the alternate designs.

The North-South corridor has been an ongoing project since August 2001. It is expected to start production again in 2025. There is no final completion date for the bridge's construction.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.