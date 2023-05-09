x
Construction

Alternate designs on North-South Freeway open for public feedback

WSDOT is hosting a workshop for alternatives on two North-South Freeway designs, including a westbound I-90 off-ramp to Altamont Street.
Credit: KREM 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two designs of the North-South Freeway will be up for feedback from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT is hosting a workshop for alternatives on two North-South Freeway designs, including a westbound I-90 off-ramp to Altamont Street. The workshop takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hive.

The workshop is open to feedback from the public. There will also be an online survey open for people who would like to provide input on the alternate designs

The North-South corridor has been an ongoing project since August 2001. It is expected to start production again in 2025. There is no final completion date for the bridge's construction.

   

