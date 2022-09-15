Recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair

This year marks the first time that the fair has this many booths trying to hire people.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd.

This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT told KREM 2 they're short on staff for the winter and hope to fill their team through the fair.

"That's the hope," WSDOT Public Information Officer Joe McHale said. "I wouldn't be surprised if people who stopped by our booth during the fair, end up being employed by WSDOT. We're hoping that we're fully staffed completely in maintenance so that they can go out there and plow the roads and highways."

From assisted and residential services to the United States Postal Service (USPS), there are a variety of companies. Many of the companies are offering extra incentives, such as signing bonuses and flexible work options. Through the fair, companies want to let people know there are jobs out there that are in need of people.

