SPOKANE, Wash. — There will be no candlelight vigil. A "21-day pizza salute" will be cut short.

Perfect $5 hot-n-readies will be hot-n-ready no more.

A beloved Little Caesars location inside the Spokane Kmart on East Sprague Avenue will close tonight.

KREM 2 confirmed that the Little Caesars location will close forever at 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, or whenever supplies run out.

The "Little C's" made headlines after superfan Eric Hennies launched a spirited campaign to save the location, which he says is far superior to other Spokane-area Little Caesars.

"I don't have ratio problems here," he said. "The ratio is always right. My dough is in a circle, my sauce is in a slightly smaller circle, my cheese is in a slightly smaller circle, just the way pizza should be."

Hennies explained this to KREM 2 while dressed in a toga in the Kmart parking lot, holding orange signs with messages such as "Pizza or Bust."

He even started a Facebook page to try and save the location. He planned a candlelight vigil for the store on its originally scheduled last day, Feb. 2. Hennies said he also planned a 21-day pizza salute, which will end now that the franchise is closing.

The Little Caesars location is closing due to the nationwide shuttering of Kmart stores amid parent company Sears' bankruptcy woes.

And with it, some of the best Little Caesars pizza pizza in all of Spokane will be gone forever.

