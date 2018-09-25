COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — fiA fishing license company that claims to be based in Coeur d’Alene has received an ‘F’ rating from the local chapter of the Better Business Bureau.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific said they have seen a rise in complaints nationwide regarding FishingLicense.org. Consumers report that the website appears to be selling fishing licenses but is selling downloadable information guides.

BBB officials initially warned consumers about the company in August 2017, but complaints have continued to increase. In the past three years, the company has received 26 complaints, 14 of which were reported in the last year.

Consumers claim online searches for "fishing license" lead them to a page on FishingLicense.Org. The page tells the user they can purchase, renew or replace their license. The website does offer verbiage stating the consumer is purchasing an informational guide but the site is set up to appear as if visitors are actually purchasing a license.

A Montana resident reports they lost $33 when they thought they were purchasing a fishing license. They said they found the website while doing a Google search for “state fishing licenses.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends that you read the fine print, contact governmental agencies before purchasing a license, specifying online searches and checking business profiles on the Better Business Bureau website before shopping online.

