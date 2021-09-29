Avista customers could see slight increase in natural gas bills

If approved, the change would start November 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Natural gas prices have been rising nationally since the second quarter of 2021, which prompted Avista to raise gas rates slightly for local customers.

Avista sent the price increase request to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission in their annual report. They are waiting for approval from the commission. If approved, the changes would begin November 1.

Currently, the average Avista customer pays about 58 dollars each month for gas. If the change is approved, that average monthly payment would increase to approximately 64 dollars. That's a 10% increase.

The reason Avista is asking for this rate increase is due to a rise in natural gas prices nationally. Avista must buy their natural gas, so they are affected by wholesale market prices.

This year there has been more demand than supply for natural gas, causing the increase in cost. Avista's Director of Energy Scott Kinney said supply has remained steady, but global demand has increased. The United States is exporting more natural gas than normal.

The Pacific Northwest's extreme temperatures this summer also created higher demand for natural gas locally. The hot and dry season meant the region did not produce as much hydropower. Kinney said this isn't a permanent issue though.