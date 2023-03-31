Spokane residents could see spike in electrical rates this July

Avista says the overall change in electric prices would be effective July 1, 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista has made a filing with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC). If approved, the filing will result in an increase in electric rates in Washington state this July.

According to Avista, residential customers in Washington state using an average of 932 kilowatt hours per month would see their bills increase from $88.82 to $94.42, which is an increase of $5.60 a month, or 6.3%.

Avista says if the filing is approved, customers would see the following rate adjustments:

Residential Service - Schedule 1 & 2 - 6.0%

- General Service - Schedules 11 & 12 - 4.3%

- Large General Service - Schedules 21 & 22 - 5.8%

- Extra Large General Service - Schedule 25 & 25I - 9.1%

Pumping Service - Schedules 31 & 32 - 7.0%

Street & Area Lights - Schedules 41-48 - 1.4%

Overall - 6.0%

Avista says during 2022, the company experienced an increase in customer usage based on above-average temperatures during the summer and below-average temperatures in November and December.

"These extreme temperatures and corresponding increase in usage across the region led to higher wholesale electric and natural gas commodity costs that were well above the prices currently embedded in customers rates, resulting in the large deferral balance," Avista said in a press release.

