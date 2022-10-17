Average gas prices in Spokane fall 12.7 cents per gallon in the last week

According to GasBuddy, prices in Spokane are 31.3 cents per gallon higher than last month and stand $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new survey from GasBuddy has revealed average gasoline prices in Spokane have fallen 12.7 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Spokane are 31.3 cents per gallon higher than last month and stand $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago. In the meantime, the average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

Price reports from GasBuddy also highlighted that Spokane's cheapest station was priced at $4.38 per gallon on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, with the most expensive being $4.89 per gallon, which comes out to a difference of 51 cents per gallon.

In terms of Washington state, the lowest price was $3.70 per gallon while the highest was $6.29 per gallon, a difference of $2.59 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon as of Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.

"After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we've seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We'll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP's Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+'s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher."

