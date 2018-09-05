Three cities in Washington state are among the lowest in the nation when it comes to student debt, but Seattle is in the top half.

Woodinville, Ferndale, and Standwood made the list of the least overleveraged cities for student loan debt in the nation according to a recent WalletHub study. That means that residents in these cities have the lowest amount of student loans on average.

Ferndale had a median student debt of $12,513. Stanwood's is $12,658 and Woodinville's is $15,282. All three were under a 20 percent ratio of student debt-to-median earnings of Bachelor's Degree holders.

Seattle's ranking in the study was relatively high. Median student loan debt is $23,154. Seattle has a 40.58 percent ratio of student debt-to-median earnings of Bachelor's Degree holders.

The highest median student debt in Washington was in Ellensburg -- $21,461.

The highest ratio of debt to earnings is about 85 percent in Oxford, Miss. The lowest is about 16.5 percent in Sparta, Tenn.

Student loan debt totals $1.38 trillion in the U.S. that can be daunting for college students about to graduate.

The majority of college students across the nation -- 63 percent --say their school is not doing enough to educate them about personal finance. One-in-three college students think they'll be worse off financially than their parents.

In March, a bill creating the Student Loan Bill of Rights passed the legislature. SB 6029 sponsored by Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood creates basic guarantees for students. It creates a student loan advocate for Washington borrowers, requires student loan servicers to credit borrowers' payments within one business day, and respond to requests for information promptly.

