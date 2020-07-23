White Elephant ride will move to Riverfront Park after store's closure

The Conley family, which owns White Elephant, will donate the iconic ride once they close their doors on July 26.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department announced on Wednesday that the iconic ride from the city's White Elephant store will be moved to Riverfront Park after the businesses closes its doors for good.

The White Elephant ride, named Isidore, will be housed at the Looff Carrousel building in the park, according to Spokane Parks and Recreation spokesperson Fianna Dickson.

The Conley family, which owns White Elephant, is quoted as saying in the release that the donation of the elephant is a way to show gratitude.

"We offer our elephant to Riverfront Park to honor our past, seek hope in our future, and express our profound gratitude for the years of patronage, service, and friendship that afforded us a blessed life in this beautiful community. God love ya Spokane," the family is quoted as saying in part.

The ride will cost 10 cents forever as part of the agreement, according to Dickson. During warmer times of the year, the ride may be moved outside of the building she said. The opening date for the ride hasn't yet been announced.