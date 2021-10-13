Spokane Public Library offers free tampons and pads in restrooms

A public library spokesperson said they joined a national movement and partnered with a woman-owned company to provide 100% organic cotton tampons and pads.

SPOKANE, Wash. — New and renovated Spokane Public Libraries will have free menstrual hygienic products at each of their libraries' restrooms locations, according to a press release.

A public library spokesperson said they joined a national movement and partnered with Aunt Flow, a woman-owned company, to provide 100% organic cotton tampons and pads in dispensers available to any individual that needs them.

“We believe providing free menstrual hygiene supplies will alleviate stress for individuals experiencing period poverty and a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products,” Director of Marketing and Communications Amanda Donovan said. “This initiative supports our mission to increase equity and inclusivity in the region and eliminates a barrier that many individuals experience daily."

The press release cites UNICEF, who estimates 1.8 billion girls, women and non-binary persons menstruate but millions across the world "cannot manage their monthly cycle in a dignified, healthy way." They say this results in negative impacts on their lives like restricting mobility, freedom and choices; reducing participation in school, work and community life; compromising safety; and causing stress and anxiety.

Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1273 in May 2021 outlining that menstrual hygiene products must be supplied in all gender-neutral and female school restrooms by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. The bill also applies to colleges and universities.

The bill was introduced in January 2021 and was passed by both the House and Senate in April.