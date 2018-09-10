SPOKANE, Wash. — The organizers of the Riverside State Park Foundation’s Zombie Hike promise it will be the “scariest half-mile of your life.”

You can trek through the haunted woods of the abandoned 7 Mile Airstrip on Oct. 20 and get scared out of your hiking boots, according to the Facebook event for the hike. The airstrip is located at 7903 W. Missoula Road.

You can also enjoy a bonfire, ghost stories, photo booth and food trucks at the hike.

Admission is $10 per person age 10 and up. Children under 10 are $5. Event organizers say the hike is not recommended for young children.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Proceeds for the Zombie Hike benefit the Riverside State Park Foundation.

You can visit the Zombie Hike 2018 Facebook event page for more information.

