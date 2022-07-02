x
Life

Up With KREM's game day recipes

The Up with KREM team is sharing their favorite snacks and recipes for game day.

SPOKANE, Wash. — When it comes to the Super Bowl, there's the game, the commercials, and of course, the food. Even when the game is bad, the right food can make it all better.

Here the 'Up with KREM' team shares some of their favorite game day recipes.

Tim Pham’s Buffalo Chicken Dip

 Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Shredded Chicken
  • 8oz Cream Cheese
  • ½ Cup Franks Red Hot
  • ½ Cup Cholula
  • 1 Cup Savory Ranch
  • 1 Cup Cheddar Cheese
  • Optional: 2 TBSP Blue Cheese Crumbles, 2 TBSP Chopped Green Onions

Put in slow cooker on high for 2 hours, put in baking dish, bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips/crackers.

Will Sandidge's Fried Pickle Spears

Ingredients: 

  • Vegetable Oil for frying
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups of panko crumbs
  • 1 Jar of Dill Pickle Spears
  • 1 Cup All-Purpose Flour
    • Tony Chachere's Seasoning: Original Creole
    • Dried Parsley

Coat in flour, then egg, then panko crumbs. Then fry until golden brown.

Serve with ranch for an amazing flavor bomb. 

