HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 3,578 Avista customers are without power in in Kootenai County. As many as 31 outages have been reported.

The two largest outages are expected to have power restored between 8:30 and 10:00 p.m. Winds are causing tress and other debris to fall on top of power lines, which has caused a majority of the outages.

Inland Power is reporting 3 people without power in Kootenai county and 164 in Spokane.

Kootenai Electric Cooperative is reporting as many as 1,246 members have been affected by outages.

The strong winds are expected to continue and even worsen throughout the day, and Kootenai Electric Company is anticipating more outages.People can find the latest information for their area by checking the outage map at https://www.kec.com/outage-map.

Erika Neff, communications coordinator for the Kootenai Electric Company has advised everyone to stay away from power lines on the ground and to always assume downed power lines are energized even if they are sagging or broken.

One KREM viewer sent in pictures of the damage the winds have caused near her home.

Cheri Reinke

Cheri Reinke

RELATED: Power outage impacts high school basketball games in Post Falls

RELATED: Could underground power lines prevent future outages in Spokane?

RELATED: Wind Advisory Spokane/Coeur d'alene area Saturday