Team Hope Virtual Walk to fight Huntington's Disease

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is hosting a virtual Team Hope Walk.

On Sep. 28th, the HDSA will be hosting the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene virtual Team Hope Walk to raise money and awareness for those effected by Huntington’s disease. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event where thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure.

Although it is virtual, you can do your walk on your own terms. The HDSA encourages participants to choose their own course such as walking around your house, driveway, neighborhood, local park, or even on a treadmill.