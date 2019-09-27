SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents are seeing a new bird roam their backyards and even in the streets.

Turkey's seem to be everywhere you turn. The birds are back again after having a big presence in Spokane in 2017. While many residents are angry to see these birds back with big numbers, hunting is not allowed within the urban areas of Spokane.

The fall hunting season has begun in the more rural areas and will run through the end of the year December 31. The Spokane Department of Fish and Wildlife are doing what they can to control the population within the urban confines of the city.

The following video discusses the last time Spokane had an abundance of turkeys roaming around.