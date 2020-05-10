Spokane’s annual Pride march goes virtual this year

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Spokane’s annual Pride march is set to go virtual this year with a variety of events happening through out the weekend. The Annual Pride Parade and Festival typically draws in thousand of participants to downtown Spokane. Last year, organizers expected about 20,000 people to join the annual celebration. Participants walk the short parade route dressed in rainbow attire, waving flags and cheering.

Last year’s parade theme was "To Thrive, Not Just Survive". Organizers said it pays homage to those who jump started the gay rights movement during the Stonewall Inn Uprising.



So far, event organizers have not announced a theme for this year’s virtual event.



On Sunday Oct. 18 a drive-thru Pride fundraiser will continue the weekend long celebration. People are encouraged to decorate their car and to pick up their Pride kit. Pride masks, flags, buttons will also be included.



Additional details as well as pick up locations are yet to be announced.