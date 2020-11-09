New art installation coming to Spokane's Riverfront Park in summer 2021

The art installation will be the second bond-funded installment in Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Parks and Recreation Board has approved a new art piece known as "The Seeking Place" to be installed in Riverfront Park.

The piece, made our of aluminum panels and inspired by the region's basalt outcroppings, will be created by Sarah Thompson Moore of Coeur d'Alene.

Perforations in the aluminum panels will create unique lighting and shadows that change throughout the day, and the metal will also have LED lights mounted along its top to create a glow during the evening hours and at night, according to the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department.

The structure will have dimensions of about 40’ x 23’, and will stand at up to 12' tall, according to the city. The piece has an expected completion date of summer 2021, and its exact location hasn't been determined.