Modular homes open in Spokane's Perry District

The approximately 240-square foot homes can be rented on short-term or long-term deals.

SPOKANE, Wash — Brand new housing with futuristic technology has arrived in Spokane's Perry District.

Blockhouse Life is kind of like a hotel that doubles down as an apartment complex. Recently they opened their doors and people are already moving in.

“You can come to stay for a night, you can stay for a week, you can stay for a year,” said property owner Andy Barrett. “Most of them are furnished, but we like to call it a flex-rental.”

Because of its location, there are local businesses and places to support, especially for those who are deciding to rent for short term periods.

Construction on Blockhouse has been in the works for nearly two years and the work has finally come to fruition.

The 240-square foot studios don’t take up that much space. The modular homes have a smart wall in each unit that house plumbing, electrical needs, and data.

What it lacks in size is made up by the amenities offered and the affordable price to stay in one of these spots.

“That room needs to act as a bedroom,” Barrett explained. “It needs to be able to act as a dining room, a kitchen, and a living room, so all of our furniture is flexible. It can be moved around a lot and our storage is very thoughtful.”

Not only can units be rented out long term. People visiting from out of town or those who just want to check it out can capitalize on nightly stays for roughly $130.

They also partnered with the City of Spokane and Avista to help reduce their carbon footprint with reusable energy and cross-laminated timber.

Perry Street Brewing has solar panels on top of the roof that provides energy for the apartments.

“We will be producing more power than we are consuming,” said Barrett.

Now that they’re up and running, there could soon be a Blockhouse 2.0 elsewhere in Spokane