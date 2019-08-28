SPOKANE, Wash. — If you want to make a trip to Duncan Gardens in Manito Park, now is your best shot before the plants and flowers start to decline for the year, according to Spokane Parks and Recreation.

The department tweeted on Tuesday evening that they are often asked when the best time to go before the garden's plants and flowers start to decline for the year. Now represents the best time before a noticeable decline begins, they said.

This year, at least 20 different flowers were featured at Duncan Gardens, two of those being marigolds and sunflowers.

The garden has nearly 30,000 annual flowers, and this year's display was inspired by one gardener's trip to Mexico.

RELATED: Park Bench Cafe in Manito Park opens for summer

RELATED: Summer in bloom: What to expect at Manito Park's Duncan Gardens this year