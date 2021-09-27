Spokane opens year-round homeless shelter

The Cannon St. location will operate as a night-by-night, drop-in and day use shelter.

SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane has partnered with the Guardians Foundation to provide a year-round homeless shelter.

The shelter will operate as a night-by-night, drop-in and day use shelter with wrap-around services. It will be located on Cannon St., according to a press release from the city.

According to the press release, the daytime services include outreach and referral services for employment, housing, behavioral health, substance abuse, and other resources. There ill also be help with case management, transportation, and temporary storage for personal belongings.

The contract is a new form of managing shelters as it discontinues an a seasonal approach to sheltering that prioritizes being open in the winter.

The Cannon Street facility was remodeled last fall in collaboration with regional governmental partners to add restroom, shower and laundry space.

The Guardians Foundation has been operating a similar program to meet COVID-related needs for more than a year under the pandemic emergency. It will formally begin as the year-round operator at that location on Oct. 1 to continue that work. Moving to a year-round contract with an operator introduces greater predictability for those who use the space and allows the provider to better plan for staffing needs.

“Stability and predictability are critically important when it comes to establishing the trust and relationships that help people take their next steps out of homelessness,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Finalizing this arrangement continues uninterrupted the connection to services and the staff who are working to get those individuals housed.”