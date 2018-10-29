SPOKANE, Wash. — The 30 days leading up to Halloween keeps a north Spokane mom busy each year as she creates some of the spookiest looks around.

Jennifer Imes, also known online as the Maakep Mama, makes it an annual tradition to post creepy

makeup transformations online in the days leading up to Halloween. The cosmetologist set out to do one new look each night for the month of October.

However, motherhood, work and general everyday chaos have left little time for Imes to complete all 31 looks this year.

Photos of what Imes has finished grace her Facebook and Instagram pages. But do not let the quick posts fool you. These makeup tutorials are anything but quick.

Imes suggests making sure you have plenty of time for do-it-yourself Halloween makeup. Each

scary makeover takes at least one hour. Yet while the looks may cost you time, they should not

cost you too much money.

The cosmetologist keeps each makeup tutorial budget-friendly.

“That’s where a lot of misconception comes from,” said Imes. “People don’t realize a good Halloween look is accessible to them.”

Imes suggests working with makeup you already own and heading to the Dollar Store for the rest. The only extra money she spends is liquid latex, which can be found online or in a store for less than $10. Imes uses the latex to create homemade prosthetics instead of buying masks or kits in the stores. Latex and a hot glue gun are among her go-to tools when creating out-of-this-world looks.

Halloween brings Imes extra work.

She typically spends her workday applying lashes, microblading and teaching. But fans of her online Halloween looks schedule their appointments early. The weekend before Halloween, Imes was busy working her magic with the character from “It” being her most popular request.

