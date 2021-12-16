Spokane's Kitty Cantina is a finalist for Feline Foster Heroes contest

The contest honors and rewards people that open their homes and hearts to homeless cats and kittens.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local humane society is on it's way to winning a cash prize for their work.

Kitty Cantina is among the top ten finalists for Greater Good Charities annual Feline Foster Heroes Contest and community members can help them win!

Kitty Cantina is a feline sanctuary in Spokane. Owners Justyn and Tori Cozza have partnered with SpokAnimal to give rescue cats a luxury, cage-free environment as they wait to find their forever home. The café allows customers to grab a coffee and study or have a wine date with friends, all while snuggling homeless kitties. All the kittens are adoptable!

The winner of the contest will receive a $5,000 cash grant for their local animal welfare organization. Two runner-ups will also receive a $1,000 cash grant for their local welfare organization as well. The Cozza’s were selected as one of ten finalists by a panel of judges, and as a finalist they may be eligible to receive a $500 gift card.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kitty Cantina is at just above 6,500 votes, while the second place charity is sitting at 6,000 votes.