Spokane Interstate Fair hosts Best Fair Food Contest

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Interstate Fair Saturday held the Best Fair Food Contest.
In honor of their 70th Anniversary, the Fair held a Best Fair Food Contest on the North Stage to showcase some of the best foods the Spokane Interstate Fair had to offer. The foods were judged on appearance, originality, portion size/value and taste. Here is what the judges decided was the best amongst the 26 entries this year:
Best Deep-Fried Food – Elephant Ear with Huckleberries at Mary Lou’s Tent ($8).
Best Dessert – Ultimate Turtle Fudge at Big Bear Chocolates ($6.50).
Best Signature Dish / Entrée – Gyro Fries at Azar’s ($15).
Most Creative – Jarrito Loco at Raspados del Sur ($20).
The Interstate Fair continues Monday, Sep. 13th and will continue until closing day, Sunday Sep. 19th. For more information click here.