SPOKANE, Wash. — Perhaps one of the biggest markers of our transition to fall: the Spokane burn ban has been lifted.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the burn ban was lifted effective Thursday.

For those with written permits, campfires are allowed so long as they are in DNR campgrounds. Campfires are still not allowed on National Park Service lands. Rule burns (small contained fires) composed of forest debris are allowed, provided that the size of the fire doesn't exceed four feet in diameter.

The end of the burning ban has come earlier than normal, as Spokane summers usually are met with periods of heavy smoke.

While the ban was in effect, citizens who burned fires under unsafe conditions were subject to a fine as much as $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

