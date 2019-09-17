SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking for love in the Pacific Northwest, you may want to head west of Spokane.

A new report from Apartment List ranks Spokane among the worst U.S. cities for singles in 2019.

The report considered four metrics, with dating satisfaction weighed most heavily, followed by social satisfaction, dating affordability and percentage of singles.

Spokane ranked No. 118 out of 130 cities on the list, with 21% of people surveyed saying they were satisfied with dating. Forty-five percent of people surveyed in Spokane say they are satisfied with their social life.

Seattle fared better, with 34% of single women surveyed saying they are satisfied with their dating life. This puts the city at No. 6 for women.

Men had a bit of a different opinion of Seattle, with 20% of those surveyed saying they were satisfied with their dating life there. That dropped the city to No. 38 for the opposite sex.

Apartment List did not offer data about the number of females vs. males who were satisfied with their dating lives in Spokane.

Boise, Idaho, ranked No. 98 overall, with 18% of people saying they were satisfied with their dating lives and 57% of those surveyed saying they were satisfied with their social lives. The study did not provide a breakdown for men and women.

Atlanta took the top spot for singles, followed by Madison and Washington, D.C.

The report also showed that men were more likely to view their dating experiences more positively than women. Thirty-six percent of men rated themselves satisfied, compared to 25% of women.

RELATED: Washington and Idaho among top ten states with best economies, study says

RELATED: Moscow, Idaho, named best city to raise a family for second year in a row

RELATED: Washington and Idaho drivers among worst in the country, study says