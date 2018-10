MOSES LAKE, Wash. — City of Moses Lake officials confirmed that a 10,500 square-foot ULTA Beauty location is making its way to Moses Lake.

The makeup and skin care store will be located at North Stratford Road next to Payless.

City officials said they issued building permits for the space in September and construction began this week.

KREM 2 is reaching out to developers to confirm an official opening date.

