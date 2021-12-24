Last-minute shopping? Here are the Spokane stores closed for Christmas

Christmas is on the way and with it last-minute trips to buy gifts or groceries. Customers will have to plan ahead as many stores will closed for the holiday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas is on the way and with it, last-minute trips to buy gifts or groceries. But customers will have to plan ahead this year because many major retailers will close during Christmas in the Inland Northwest on Saturday.

According to Google, some of the most searched gifts this holiday were Nintendo Switch, Apple iPhone13, and air fryer.

Here is the list of stores opening for Christmas:

Alberton's will be open for Christmas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

will be open for Christmas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Safeway stores will be opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

stores will be opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. AMC River Park Square 20 movie theater in Spokane and Regal Spokane Valley movie theater will remain open for Christmas.

Here is the list of stores closing this Christmas: