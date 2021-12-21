Amazon offers holiday delivery services for last-minute Christmas shoppers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you behind your holiday shopping gifts orders? Amazon is making Christmas deliveries on time for Prime members this holiday.
Amazon announced Prime members have until Dec. 24 to make their orders and receive them for Christmas day. The company provides faster shipping, delivery, pickup and order returns for Christmas. The holiday service will also help customers shipping items across the country, those ordering groceries and people ordering self-gifting holiday treats.
For free delivery before Christmas, the following dates apply:
- Prime members have until Dec. 23 to order from the more than 15 million items eligible from coast to coast for free one-day delivery, with no minimum purchases.
- Prime members in eligible areas have until Dec. 24 to order items eligible for same-day delivery, including delivery within hours on orders over $35 and delivery at $2.99 for orders below $35.
- Prime members in select cities could order until Dec. 24 free two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh.
Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, and Amazon Pop Up stores will be open for Christmas Eve.