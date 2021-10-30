SHC-Spokane patients roll into Halloween with innovative costumes

In partnership with EWU, project leaders created costumes for patients in wheelchairs.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Shriners Hospitals for Children in Spokane hosted a costume parade Saturday to showcase innovative patient costumes.

Going door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween can pose a challenge for children living with physical disabilities. In partnership with Eastern Washington University, Shriners Hospitals for Children-Spokane hosted a parade Saturday to showcase unique and adaptive wheelchair costumes for patients ahead of Halloween. SHC-Spokane staff along with EWU occupational and physical therapy students worked to transform wheelchairs into these tricked-out costumes. Patients dreamt up costumes such as a dinosaur with a volcano to Princess Jasmine on her magic carpet.

The EWU occupational therapy students initially started the project to showcase adaptions and inclusion, but the project has grown in popularity in recent years. Through the partnership with SHC-Spokane, students were able to get real-world, hands-on experience in their chosen field.

SHC-Spokane works to provide patients with innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research, and medical education. The service provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, regardless of families’ ability to pay.

The parade took place at Riverfront Park and included a trick-or-treating event for patients to go to different store fronts to collect candy. All donations will go to the SHC-Spokane to continue to improve patient care.