Whitman County Humane Society announces staff resignations

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash — The Whitman County Humane Society has announced that staff have tendered their resignations effective August 8.

The humane society announced the mass resignation on Facebook.

The reasons for their resignations are unclear at this time, but the humane society is currently taking the time to make sure that the animals under their care find a safe place to live.

"We know this news has come as a shock to our community, and we hope you’ll understand that we made this decision after first considering every animal we are responsible for," the humane society said on Facebook. "It has been our highest priority to make sure their care continues and we help other rescues and adopters as much as possible before our departure. So much help has already been given and we know it will continue from this amazing community."

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

