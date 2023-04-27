SpokAnimal receives additional funds for training dogs through Petfinder Foundation

SpokAnimal will train more dogs thanks to an influx of volunteers, but Peck still says more volunteers are needed at the shelter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal is getting additional training and funding to help get dogs ready for adoption through the Petfinder Foundation.

The grant funded the training for their SpokAnimal’s Certified Dog Trainer, Jen Trouble. She attended a conference to get hands-on training to help handle dogs that may have behavioral struggles.

“Dogs Playing For Life is a creative program that provides socialization and enrichment for shelter dogs in the form of structured playgroups and is aimed at improving the live of shelter dogs," said Dori Peck, executive director for SpokAnimal. "It also enables shelter staff to better understand each dog’s personality and share that information with potential adopters, increasing the likelihood that participating dogs find safe and loving homes.”

With the new program, Trouble can now teach other volunteers how to interact with struggling dogs. SpokAnimal will also be able to train more dogs thanks to an influx of volunteers, but Peck still says more volunteers are needed at the shelter.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.