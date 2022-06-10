Spokane Parks and Recreation to host series of open houses for community feedback on new dog parks

Potential locations have been narrowed down based on community feedback, but Parks and Recreation need help finalizing the master plan.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation is hosting a series of open houses to gather community feedback on the location and features of a series of new dog parks.

The dates and times of the open houses are as follows:

Monday, October 10 , 6 p.m. - Friends of the South Hill Dog Park. Meeting at Mullan Road Elementary Multi-purpose room

, 6 p.m. - Friends of the South Hill Dog Park. Meeting at Mullan Road Elementary Multi-purpose room Wednesday, October 12 , 7 p.m. – Southgate Neighborhood Council (Hazel’s Creek). Meeting held at ESD 101, Talbott Event Center

, 7 p.m. – Southgate Neighborhood Council (Hazel’s Creek). Meeting held at ESD 101, Talbott Event Center Tuesday, October 18 , 6 p.m. – Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council (Lincoln Park). Meets virtual-only, Zoom link will be posted at https://lincolnheights.spokaneneighborhoods.org/

, 6 p.m. – Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council (Lincoln Park). Meets virtual-only, Zoom link will be posted at https://lincolnheights.spokaneneighborhoods.org/ Wednesday, October 19, 6 p.m. – East Central Neighborhood (Underhill Park). Meeting held at Liberty Park Library event room

Potential locations have been narrowed down based on community feedback, but they need help finalizing the master plan. Parks and Recreation says at least one dog park will be built in each district over the next several years.

