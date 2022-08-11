Spokane Parks and Recreation seeking public's input on future dog parks

The online survey includes 20 multiple choice and open questions. Residents have until Monday, Sep. 5 to submit their answers.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation Department is seeking community input to help develop dog parks over the next years.

The new dog park survey seeks input from the community to help guide where the city will locate public off-leash dog parks, their size and feel , and what amenities they should include.

Public survey responses will be used to analyze every piece of the city-owned land and determine which are most suitable for future off-leash dog parks.

“The input gathered from this survey will help inform what the most important aspects and amenities are for Spokane’s dog parks as we look to build more over the next decade,” Garrett Jones, Parks & Recreation director, said in a written statement

The city decided to ask for the public's input on future dog parks after they implemented their master planning process last year, where the community expressed a desire for more dog parks across the three Spokane districts.

The adopted Master Plan was created using feedback from a 2021 public outreach campaign where more than 5,300 people provided feedback through more than 26 public engagement opportunities.

People that would like to send their feedback , have until Sep. 5 to answer the online survey that includes 20 multiple choice and open questions.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.