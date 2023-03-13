Spokane adopter named Petco Love Stories National Winner

Lindsey Crouse secured a $100 Petco shopping spree and $5,000 grant for SpokAnimal with her heartwarming story about how her adopted cat changed her daughter's life.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane resident Lindsey Crouse has been named as a Petco Love Stories National Winner.

Crouse secured a $100 Petco shopping spree and $5,000 grant for SpokAnimal with her heartwarming story about how her adopted cat changed her and her two-year-old daughter's life for the better.

According to SpokAnimal, Crouse's daughter, Phoenix, was born with septo-optic dysplasia, a rare condition that causes her to suffer from blindness and abnormal sleep and wake patterns. However, after adopting a grey feline named Mr. Moon, Lindsey noticed that the cat helped her daughter sleep through the night. Mr. Moon's support has helped Phoneix rise from the 20th to the 75th percentile for development compared to her peers.

“Our Petco Love Stories campaign is in its tenth year, and since its inception, more than 20,000 adopters have submitted stories. There is no end to the amazing, emotional stories of how pets change our lives,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. “Winning Love Stories, like Lindsey’s, capture the love we all feel for our pets. They celebrate the lifesaving act of pet adoption and the unconditional bond we share with our pets who enrich our lives in so many ways.”

SpokAnimal Executive Director Dori Peck says the $5,000 windfall will help the shelter pay for rising animal care costs.

“We know there are a ton of great adoption stories out there, so we’re thrilled that a local story was selected by Petco Love, and even more amazed that this is the second year in a row a SpokAnimal adoption story was chosen as a winner!” Peck said in a press release.

Crouse's win was celebrated with a check presentation at the South Hill Petco on Saturday, March 11.

