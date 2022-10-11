Fees will be half off for Pet Adoption Day event in Coeur d'Alene

This year's event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at 314 West Clayton Ave. in Coeur d'Alene.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Parker Subaru announced that they will pay for half of the fees for this year's Pet Adoption Day event in Coeur d'Alene.

This year's event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at 314 West Clayton Ave. in Coeur d'Alene.

According to a press release, dogs and cats from area shelters and rescues will be on-hand and ready for adoption. That includes pets from the following shelters:

“The good folks at Parker Subaru have been supporting the life-saving mission at the Kootenai Humane Society for years,” said Vicky Nelson, development director for Companions Animal Shelter. “We are so grateful to be included in their annual Adoption Day again this Friday so we can have more animals adopted into loving homes.”

Parker Subaru says this is the first time the event will be held on a weekday while the dealership is still open. There is an open door policy for pets in the showroom with dog treats put out next to the coffee.

Parker Subaru's love for animals dates all the way back to the mid-1980s when owner Doug Parker's bull terrier appeared alongside him in commercials.

As the years went on, the family's Labrador retrievers Lucky and Sunny became the dealership's mascots before Puddles, Sunshine and Jaxson took the helm. According to Parker Subaru, Lucky's face even became the logo for the dealerships.

