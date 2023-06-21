Downtown Spokane Partnership hosting ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day’

Starting at noon on Wednesday, the “Doffice Games” will be held at West End Plaza, where you and your furry colleague can compete to win prizes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane is hosting several events and deals on Wednesday for “Bring Your Dog to Work Day.” Starting at noon, the “Doffice Games” will be held at West End Plaza, where you and your furry colleague can compete to win prizes.

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, Spokanimal will be hosting pet adoptions at River Park Square from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday. If you and your pooch need new headshots, Electric Photoland is doing free pet portraits at River Park Square, also from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Several downtown businesses are offering special deals and treats for dogs on Wednesday.

Brick West is offering a free frisbee for your dog with the purchase of a beer and food

Sweet Frostings Bake Shop is offering free homemade dog treats for all puppy patrons

The Grain Shed is hosting a “Hot Dog Happy Hour” from 11-3 on Wednesday with pumpkin and grain dog treats

Bark Rescue Pub will be giving out free pup cups all days. They are also offering $5 pretzel bones for the humans!

Some other events include fashion shows, pup-up shops, and the “Bestest Boy” contest.

