City of Spokane holds first of four open house meetings regarding South Hill dog park

On Monday night, the City held the first of four meetings to discuss where the official South Hill dog park will be built.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is asking for input on where a new South Hill dog park should be.

On Monday night, the City held the first of four meetings to discuss where the official South Hill dog park will be built. In the meantime, South Hill dog owners have been using an empty plot of land as the unofficial dog park.

However, that's where Spokane Public Schools is building an elementary school, prompting discussion at Monday night's earlier meeting in Mullan Elementary School.

There are three more meetings coming up regarding the potential spots. The next meeting will be held this Wednesday at 7 p.m. where the Southgate Neighborhood Council will discuss the Hazel Creek location.

The following meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council will discuss the Lincoln Park location. Lastly, Wednesday, Oct. 19 is when the East Central neighborhood will discuss the location at Underhill Park.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.