Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck test positive for COVID-19

Both officials announced their positive tests on Wednesday afternoon.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he got a rapid antigen test. Shortly after, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck announced that he tested positive for the second time.

Jaime Smith, Inslee’s communications director, said in a statement that Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms, including a mild cough, and he is currently working from home. He is consulting with his doctor to receive antiviral treatments.

Inslee said he is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He got the first shot in October 2021 and the second in March 2022.

"I am experiencing very mild symptoms and am most glad I’m vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said in a statement. “I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness.”

In a tweet, Inslee said he hopes all eligible Washingtonians consider getting their vaccine and booster shots.

"As we’re seeing, the current COVID variants are extremely contagious and vaccinations remain the most important tool to protecting ourselves against serious illness, hospitalization and death," Smith said in the written statement. "We hope every eligible Washingtonian takes advantage of these life-saving tools.”

Shortly after Inslee announced his diagnosis, Lt. Gov. Heck announced he also tested positive for the second time. He said he is experiencing mild but unpleasant symptoms, which he said are similar to a bad head cold.

"I’m glad to be vaccinated and double-boosted," Heck said in a statement. "I know my symptoms could be much worse if I wasn’t vaccinated, and I urge everyone eligible for a booster shot to go and get one."

Heck said he has begun a regimen of Paxlovid, one of the antiviral pills approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for fighting COVID-19.