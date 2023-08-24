Tom's BBQ | Grilled Prime Rib Roast

Tom's back on the grill to cook up grilled prime rib roast!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grilled Prime Rib Roast

Ingredients:

4 lb Prime Rib

Your favorite seasoning. One of my favorites is Montreal Steak Seasoning

Instructions:

Let your rib roast come to room temperature, just under 2 hours or so. Preheat the grill to 275-300 degrees Fahrenheit. Rub every inch of the prime rib with your seasoning salt. Place on the grill and cook for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 130 degrees. Remove from the grill and allow to rest for about 15 minutes. Medium Rare: 130-135°F Medium: 135-140°F Slice, serve, and enjoy

