Steak with Corn Grilled Salsa

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1-inch thick (8-10 ounces each)
1 medium lime
3 teaspoons minced garlic, divided
3 ears fresh corn, husked
1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/3 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes (not oil-packed)
1/4 teaspoon salt
Additional salt and pepper (optional)
- Grate peel and squeeze juice from lime. Combine lime peel and 1 teaspoon garlic in small bowl; press evenly onto beef Strip Steaks Boneless. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange corn around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill corn 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally.
- Carefully cut corn kernels from cob. Combine corn, cilantro, tomatoes, lime juice, remaining 2 teaspoons garlic and salt in medium bowl.
- Carve steaks into slices. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with corn salsa.