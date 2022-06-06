St. Louis Burgers

Sponsored:
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
4 hamburger buns, split
4 tablespoons marinara sauce (comes with the ravioli)
4 frozen toasted cheese ravioli
- Prepare toasted ravioli and sauce per package directions.
- Combine ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Add Ground Beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties.
- Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Place burger on bottom half of each bun. Evenly top burgers with marinara sauce and ravioli. Close sandwiches.
Cook's Tip: You may substitute your favorite marinara sauce, if desired.