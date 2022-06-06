x
St. Louis Burgers

Tom's final recipe of the season is a twist on the classic burger.
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

4 hamburger buns, split

4 tablespoons marinara sauce (comes with the ravioli)

4 frozen toasted cheese ravioli

  1. Prepare toasted ravioli and sauce per package directions.
  2. Combine ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Add Ground Beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties.
  3. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
    Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  4. Place burger on bottom half of each bun. Evenly top burgers with marinara sauce and ravioli. Close sandwiches.
    Cook's Tip: You may substitute your favorite marinara sauce, if desired.

